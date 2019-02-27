Astana to hail Musical Beauty of Wales

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An unusual concert Music from the Land of Daffodils, dedicated to the Welsh culture, will be held at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall on March 3.



The most ancient nation of Great Britain - the Welsh - is rightly proud of their rich musical traditions, calling their homeland ‘land of song'. An important part of the Welsh culture is choral singing, in particular male voice choirs. This evening, brilliant artists of the Astana Opera Male Voice Choir will present their art to the audience. The Haileybury Astana Children's Choir and Haileybury International Community Choir (Astana) will also perform on the Chamber Hall stage. Conductor - Ross Clarke, the Astana Opera's Press Office reports.

Harp is especially popular in Wales. It became a traditional instrument in Welsh music. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra artist Ainur Kamalova will present excellent harp playing, introducing distinctive Welsh folk melodies.

A guest soloist from Wales Ffinian Jones, a pianist who has received wide recognition in his homeland in the UK, in Europe and Asia, will take part in the concert. Having shown his talent as a pianist at an early age, F. Jones has graduated from Trinity College of Music in London and also has been chosen to study for a term at the Conservatoire National et Superior de Music et Dance de Lyon (France), participated in many master classes given by distinguished musicians. His talent was marked by awards: he has won prizes at the John Ireland Piano Competition, Scarlatti Competition, Il Circolo Competition and received the Messiaen Prize.

In the musician's interpretation, several piano pieces by the outstanding Welsh composer William Alwyn will be performed for the first time in Kazakhstan. Furthermore, the premiere of the work for choir Sanctus by the modern Welsh author John Richards will take place this evening. In addition, works of classical composers, Welsh folk songs, spiritual chants, and works of Welsh composers will be offered to the attention of the residents and guests of the capital.

It is no coincidence that the title of the concert features a daffodil - Wales' national flower. During the holiday much beloved by the Welsh people - Saint David's Day, which is celebrated annually in the region on March 1, all the residents of Wales adorn themselves with a pale yellow daffodil.

The concert will begin at 18:00.