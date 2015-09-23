Astana to have direct flights to all financial world centers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana will have direct flights to all leading financial world centers by 2019, head of the committee for civil aviation of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Beken Seidakhmetov told at the CCS press conference.

"In total, 458 international flights are held from Kazakhstan every week or 65 flights daily. Seven new flights were opened this year within the fulfillment of the instructions given by the Head of State on expansion of the geography of the flights: from Astana to Kazan, Seoul, Paris, Tbilisi, from Atyrau to Mineralnye Vody, from Kyzylorda to Moscow and from Almaty to Minsk.

The flights network connecting Astana and leading financial centers will be expanded within the implementation of the National Plan. Currently, seven flights to the international financial centers are held from Astana. These are Frankfurt, Beijing, Istanbul, Moscow, Seoul, London and Paris. It is planned to open other five flights from Astana to Dubai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore and New York by 2019," B. Seidakhmetov noted.

Besides, he noted that there are 87 international flights that are held from Astana in total today.