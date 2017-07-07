Astana to have its own Botanical Garden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev has spilled some details on how the Botanical Garden of Astana city will look like at the 1st Astana Urban Forum "DNA of the city: Communities. Business. Governance" today, Kazinform reports.

Mayor Issekeshev revealed that the Botanical Garden will have a lot of sports areas. In his words, the Botanical Garden project will be finished by this September. The project occupying the area of 92 ha will be implemented mainly at the expense of private investment.



According to Mr Issekeshev, it will have 12 km of cycle lanes, 13 km of athletic tracks, a lot of sports and playgrounds. And, of course, the Botanical Garden will be filled with hundreds of trees and bushes.



It was also noted that all streets leading to the Yessil River embankment will become more comfortable and accessible for pedestrians.