Astana to hold concert in memory of late Kazakhstani singer Batyrkhan Shukenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A concert of classic music in memory of late Kazakhstani singer Batyrkhan Shukenov "To Performer, Musician, Friend" will be held at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana on November 14, art.gazeta.kz reports.

It was Shukenov's close friend and renowned violinist Arman Murzagaliyev who came up with the idea to organize the concert. The Astana city administration, the State Academic Philharmonic Hall and musicians from Kazakhstan, Croatia and Russia joined this remarkable initiative. Moreover, on November 20 Almaty will host a presentation of Batyrkhan Shukenov's new album in the Kazakh language. The album "Amanat" will feature 10 never-before-released songs.