Astana to hold counter-terrorism drills

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Counter-terrorism drills are to be held in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana department of inner policy.

The counter-terrorism drills will be aimed at prevention of attacks and aftermath recovery.



"The local counter-terrorism operations center informs the residents and guests of Astana that the drills are of routine character and are as close to the real military actions as possible. It is crucial to test the command staff's level of alert status and readiness of equipment," the statement of the department reads.