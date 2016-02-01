Astana to hold flash mob dated to World Cancer Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A flash mob dated to the World Cancer Day entitled "We can! I can!" will be held in Astana on February 4, Kazinform has learnt from astana.gov.kz.

The flesh mob is organized to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. The entire staff of the Astana oncological center will participate in the event.

Besides, head of the Astana oncological center Mukhtar Tuleutayev will hold a press conference the same day to answer the questions about cancer and its treatment.

Founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 around the world.