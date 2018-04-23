Astana to hold roundtable discussion on developing Kazakhstan's Environmental Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana will support a roundtable discussion on developing conceptual principles for Kazakhstan's new Environmental Code. It will take place on April 28 in Astana.

It is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Astana and Association of Kazakhstan's Ecological Organizations.



The event will involve some 60 representatives from the Energy Ministry as well as international and civil society organizations who will discuss key environmental challenges and topics to be included in the new document in line with modern trends and the government's policy documents.



The event is part of the Programme Office's long-term efforts to promote the "green" economy and sustainable development principles in strengthening environmental security, the press release of The OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.