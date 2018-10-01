Astana to hold World Petroleum Council's meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is to hold the meeting of the World Petroleum Council, Kazinform reports quoting head of the Kazakh MFA's press service Aibek Smadiyarov.

Heads of delegations of national committees of member states, heads of energy companies and large associations are to take part in it.



Besides, the World Petroleum Council's executive and program committees will also hold their sittings and events involving young specialists. A special conference themed Investment opportunities: new solutions for sustainable growth will be held as part of the forum.



The event is called to attract attention of the international community and raise investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan's oil industry at large.