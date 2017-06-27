Astana to host 10th Traditional Turkic Music Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 10th Traditional Turkic Music Festival Astana-Arkau will be held at the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater in Astana on July 3-4.

It is quite symbolical that the 10th jubilee festival will take place in Astana while it is hosting the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.



Astana has been acting as the initiator of the festival that brings together representatives of Turkic civilization for the past 10 years. The Astana-Arkau festival has revived the traditions of inter-ethnic communication and strengthen Kazakhstan's role of an ingatherer of musical culture of Turkic people.



The festival will gather performers from Turkic-speaking countries who are renowned far beyond the borders of their countries. Astana residents and guests of the festival will enjoy the feast of Turkic music of various genres.