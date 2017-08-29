Astana to host 11th KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum on Sept 7-8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM XI KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum will be held in Astana on September 7 and 8, Deputy Chairman of Kazenergy Association Uzakbay Karabalin told a Central Communications Service briefing in KazMediaCenter, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"XI KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum ‘Securing the Future of Energy' will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan on September 7-8 and will be one of the key arrangements, the final event for the Expo 2017. This year, by tradition the partners of the forum are the largest credible energy organizations such as the International Energy Agency, the International Energy Charter, the International Energy Forum, the International Renewable Energy Agency, etc. Among the key speakers at the forum are Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Mohammed Faraj Al Mazroui, Chairman of the Kazenergy Association Timur Kulibayev, President of the World Petroleum Council Tor Fjaeran, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum Dr. Sun Xiansheng , Secretary General of the Energy Charter Urban Rusnak, Secretary General of the International Agency for Renewable Energy Sources Adnan Amin and others," said Uzakbay Karabalin.



According to him, the leaders of the largest oil and gas corporations confirmed their participation in the forum. Most of them will participate in interactive discussions on "Energy Transition: Security, Accessibility and Sustainability" and "Future Energy: Factors, Changes, and Strategies". The forum will address the issues and challenges related to the effective management of sustainable energy sources, access to energy sources, climate change and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, encouragement for using alternative energy sources, implementation of effective smart energy programs, innovative development of uranium and nuclear industry.

Uzakbay Karabalin emphasized that the world oil and gas community is now entering a new stage. The sooner most countries get past that stage, the sooner they will face the energy supply stability.