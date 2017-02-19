Astana to host 1st OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Sep 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Akylbek Kamaldinov met on February 17 in Astana with the Heads of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member-states diplomatic missions, accredited in Kazakhstan.

At the meeting foreign diplomats were briefed on the preparation matters, regarding the 1st OIC Summit on Science and Technology, which is to be held on September 10-11, 2017 in Astana.

The initiative to convene the Summit was articulated by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in April of 2016 at the 13th OIC Summit in Istanbul and largely aims at mobilizing the Islamic world efforts in developing its potential in the field of science and technology.

All OIC Member States (55 countries), its Observer States and a bunch of other international and regional organizations are being invited to be a part of the Astana OIC Summit. The Summit participants are also expected to be on September 10 at the closing ceremony event of the EXPO-2017 International Exhibition.

Kazakhstan has been the OIC member state since 1995. Through the years of 2011-2012 Kazakhstan chaired the 38th session of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council and initiated establishment of the Islamic Organization on Food Security, with its Headquarters to be located in Astana.



Source: mfa.gov.kz