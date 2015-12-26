Astana to host 2016 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is going to host the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Championships next year.

The event will be held in Astana in front of the Astana Opera House on June 1-5, 2016. The first FIBA 3x3 U18 World Championship was held in Italian city Rimini in 2011. All games at the 2016 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Championships will be played on the same court with 20 men's and 20 women's teams competing in a team event and in three individual contests (men's dunk contest, women's skills contest and mixed shoot-out contest). FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking will be used while selecting the teams for the competition. Thirty territories from all continents are expected to join the event, such as Andorra, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, Georgia, Germany, Guatemala, France, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Philippines, Qatar, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, Uruguay, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States (USA), Venezuela The FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Championship is an under-18 basketball tournament run by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Nike is FIBA 3x3's Founding Partner. Source: http://www.fiba.com/