Astana to host 2nd Meeting of EXPO 2017 international participants in late February

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Preparations for the upcoming Second Meeting of international participants of EXPO 2017 in Astana in late February is one of the priorities for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from its press service.

Set to be held on February 24-25, the Second Meeting will bring together nearly 200 representatives of countries and organizations that have confirmed their participation in EXPO 2017.

To date 70 countries have officially confirmed their participation in the EXPO 2017 event in Astana.