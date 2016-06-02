Astana to host 2nd Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Astana will be held in the Kazakh capital this month, Kazinform has learnt from Buro247.kz.

The second season of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week will kick off in Astana on June 10 bringing together fashion designers from Kazakhstan, Russia and Georgia.



Last year's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Astana gathered crowds at the Astana Music Hall in May.



This year models will grace the runway in creations by Kazakhstani designers Zherebtsov, Eliz, Mod.s, Kamila Moor, ZHSaken, Russian brand Erma and Georgian brand Aka Nanita.