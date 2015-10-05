Astana to host 4th int’l forum Eurasian Economic Perspective

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - October 6, 2015 Astana will host the 4th International Forum "Eurasian Economic Perspective", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Majilis.

It was noted that the event is taking place at the initiative of the Majilis of Kazakhstan's Parliament and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia. The forum will join leaders of the chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, delegates from Armenia, Belarus, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, members of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, SCO, politicians and heads of the regions of Kazakhstan and Russia. The forum participants will discuss the issues of conjugation of the Eurasian Economic Union and the project called "The economic belt of the Silk Road", as well as comprehensive partnership in Eurasia. The forum, initiated by the parliaments of the CIS, is held regularly since 2013. The venue of the previous meetings was in the city of St. Petersburg (Russia). The event will take place at Rixos hotel in Astana.