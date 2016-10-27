Astana to host 5th CICA Business Forum in Nov

ASTАNA. KAZINFORM The 5th Business Forum of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will be held on November 10-11, 2016 in Astana (in the RIXOS Hotel) organized by the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The main goal of the CICA business forum is enhancement of interaction and cooperation between the businesses of the Asian region.

During the two-day forum an official opening ceremony, plenary session "Achievements of the CICA member states in creation of a favorable environment for small businesses and prospects for their development" will be held, as well as an exhibition "KazFranch-2016", the Forum of women's entrepreneurship " Supporting the development of women entrepreneurship - the experience of CICA members’ countries", panel discussions, business-to-business meetings, breakout sessions. For more information about the program please click the following link (CICA Business Forum Program).