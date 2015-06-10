Astana to host 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be held in Astana on June 10-11. The main topic of the congress will be "The dialogue of religious leaders and politicians in the name of peace and development".

80 delegations from 42 countries are expected to attend. Participants of the two-day congress will discuss the responsibility to humanity of religious and political leaders, the influence of religion on young people, new trends and prospects of interaction between religion and politics, dialogue based on mutual respect and understanding between the leaders and followers of world and traditional religions for the sake of peace, security and harmony and many other issues. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, heads of OSCE, UNESCO and other authoritative organizations will be among other high-ranking participants.