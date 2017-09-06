Astana to host 5th World MMA Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 6-7, 5th World Mixed Martial Arts Championships of the World MMA Association will take place in Astana, Kazinform cites akylkenes.kz .

In this world's largest sports event, over 100 athletes from 30 countries will compete for the world title in 8 various classes. For the first time, female amateurs in two weight classes will get into the World Championships ring.

The competitions of such a high level attract the huge attention of fans from all over the world. It is planned that the event will be broadcast live by Kazakh national television companies and international sports TV channels, including a video on the European television channel Euronews.

The organizer of the tournament is the National Pankration Grappling & Mixed Martial Arts Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The previous World MMA Championships were held in November 2016 in Macau, the People's Republic of China. The rising stars of mixed martial arts from 23 countries participated in the tournament.