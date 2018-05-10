Astana to host a unique concert in utter darkness

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A unique charitable project Music in Utter Darkness will be presented on May 16 at the Chamber Hall of Astana Opera Theater.

Artists will stage an interesting musical and poetic program in the utter darkness, official website of the Astana administration reports referring to the theater's press service.



Astana Opera principal dancers and orchestra musicians will take part in the concert. Its aim is to attract attention to problems of youth with disabilities. Concerts in darkness change habitual perception of music and the world around us, friends and themselves. Darkness promotes the power of imagination. People in darkness start both hearing and seeing music. It is a bold experiment, the press release reads.