Astana to host ABU Radio Song Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fifth edition of the ABU Radio Song Festival, organised by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), will be held in Astana.

"It is a biennial song competition and is based on the Eurovision Song Contest. Young artists from 10 ABU member states, such as Turkey, Nepal, the Maldives, Kazakhstan, India, China, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Turkmenistan, will take part in it. Rustem Zhugunussov and Jordan Arakelyan will represent Kazakhstan," KazMedia Ortalygy (KazMedia Centre) director general Lyazzat Zhunussova told a press conference at the Central Communications Service.



This year Kazakhstan will be the first country to welcome the festival in Central Asia. It will be held on July 11 at KazMedia Ortalygy concert hall. It will be broadcast in Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Indonesia and the Maldives.



The ABU Radio Song Festival was for the first time held in Romania in 2015.