Astana to host annual Astana Marathon in September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana will host the annual Astana Marathon on September 4, 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The deadline for 42.2k and 21.1k registration is 28 August 2016 and the 3rd September 2016 for 10k.



As the running community continues to grow year by year, we begin to see more cities enter the marathon scene. Whilst the more famous cities in Asia boast established marathons, the fever has spread itself to Central Asia. Having made its debut last year, Kazakhstan's capital city, Astana, is slowly building a reputation as one of the more exciting marathon destinations in the world. Boasting an incredibly flat race course, runners are able to soak in some of the most beautiful and unusual sights that the continent has to offer.



The Astana Marathon offers three distances - 10k, 21.1k, 42.2k. Welcoming runners of all abilities, it also attracts people from all parts of the globe. With the Start/Finish point situating itself next to the world's biggest tent, Khan Shatyr, the race course takes athletes through different parts of the youngest and second coldest capital city of the world. Using Chronotrack timing system, runners will be able to receive their results on the same day.



If you're looking to obliterate your personal best in style, there are few places in the world that give you better conditions to do it, with Astana being notoriously flat. So be sure to register and come and join us for Astana's second official marathon on the 4th of September 2016!



More information and online registration for the Astana Marathon are at: www.astana42k.com.