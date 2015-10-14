Astana to host biggest tech conference in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the 12th of November Astana will host the biggest tech conference in Central Asia TechConnect. Tech.

According to JSC "National agency for technological development", it will bring together over 150 investors, 100 founders of startups and nearly 1500 guests from Central Asia, the U.S., Europe and the CIS. Taking the floor will be 20 world experts in venture investments and innovation. "This year Kazakhstan will for the first time host the global innovative congress in a new format. Hundreds of young innovators, startup founders and entrepreneurs from all corners of the world and Kazakhstan are expected to attend. They will show their ideas to foreign investors, venture capital funds and business angels. IT experts will deliver lectures on the global trends of innovations development on the sidelines of the congress," Vice Chairman of the agency Zhumatai Salimov said. Participants of the congress will have a chance to meet with members of the Kazakh Government, heads of large companies and IT entrepreneurs from Europe and the CIS member countries. By Yevgeniy Fedotov