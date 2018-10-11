  • kz
    Astana to host Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Kazakhstan

    21:21, 11 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 17, Astana will host Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Kazakhstan - an annual event dedicated to cryptocurrencies, blockchain and ICO.

    The main objective of the conference is to create a unique platform for the international dialogue of crypto experts. It will bring together the most remarkable members of the blockchain community: investors, representatives of crypto business and government entities, developers, economists, traders, authors of ICO projects, marketers and crypto enthusiasts, the conference's official website reads.

