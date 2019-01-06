Astana to host Bolashaq Business Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Successful Kazakhstani entrepreneurs will share their business experience and tell how to build own business during the Bolashaq Business Forum in Astana, Kazinform correspondent cites the Bolashaq Association.

On January 12, the most successful entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan will gather at the Bolashaq Business Forum. Prominent alumni of the Bolashak International Scholarship, who started own businesses, as well as members of the Bolashaq Association, will share their experience in doing business.

Well-known international companies are expected to give various master classes and presentations during the forum.

The official partner of the event is Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC.

The Bolashaq Business Forum is a forum aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among Bolashaq Association members and alumni of the scholarship program.