    Astana to host Boxing Night this fall

    16:36, 28 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Berik Sultan, PR-manager of WBO Intercontinental and WBA middleweight champion Kanat Islam said that on September 9 Astana will host a Boxing Night with the participation of a number of well-known Kazakh boxers, Sports.kz reports.

    "Pro boxing night will be held on September 9 at Saryarka Velodrome. The complex's capacity is 10 thousand spectators. Another 2-3 thousand seats can be put around the ring. So in total, we would be able to accommodate 13 thousand spectators. Three pressers and an open training session will be held prior to the fight. After the event there will be a final presser with the participants.

    The main fight of the night will be with Islam's participation. World champion Beibut Shumenov is also expected to participate. We are also negotiating with other boxers", Sultan wrote in his Facebook page.

     

    Astana Sport Boxing
