Astana to host Chinese Film Festival

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese Cinema Festival will be held in Astana on June 7-18, 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Nazarbayev University.



Six films, including three Chinese top-grossing films - Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan, Wolf Totem and Go Away Mr. Tumor, will be screened at the festival.



It should be mentioned that Go Away Mr. Tumor was China's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards.



Three other films will be of particular interest to local moviegoers as they depict the life of Kazakh people in China.







Counselor of the Kazakh Embassy to China Abu-Talip Aimakhanov revealed that Kazakhstan and China plan to launch joint film production in the future.



"It is crucial to promote screening of Chinese and Kazakhstani films on a reciprocal basis in the light of the program of spiritual modernization of Kazakhstani society proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev," he added.