Astana to host CIS and Baltic States Bond Congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The XV CIS and Baltic States Bond Congress will be held from May 31 to June 1 in the capital of Kazakhstan, the media office of the Astana Mayor's Office reports.

The event is organized by the Cbonds-Congress with the support from the Astana International Financial Centre, Astana Convention Bureau, and the Astana Mayor's Office.

The CIS and Baltic States Bond Congress is an annual event bringing together debt market professionals from Russia, Ukraine, and other countries. This year the event will be hosted by the capital of Kazakhstan.

2018 is the year of the official launch of the Astana International Financial Centre, a financial hub for the countries of Europe and Asia. The participants of the Congress will have a unique opportunity to talk to AIFC key persons and learn about the near-term plans for the international cooperation development.

According to the organizers, the Congress is held in a different city every year. This lets the participants get closer to the economy and cultural peculiarities of the host country.

The business program will cover the regulation and infrastructure of Kazakhstan's financial market, macroeconomic trends in the development of financial markets, the discussion of investors.