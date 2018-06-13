Astana to host CIS Forum of Academic and Artistic Intellectuals in June

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The 13th edition of the CIS Forum of Academic and Artistic Intellectuals will be held in Astana on 19-20 June, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation.

The event in the capital of Kazakhstan will be attended by more than 200 delegates from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Russia. This year's theme is Dialogue in the CIS - prospects for humanitarian cooperation in the 21st century.



"During the plenary sessions and panel discussions the figures of science, education and arts will discuss various aspects of professional interaction: humanization of education, continuity and innovation in the work with the youth, the intercultural dialogue. Various aspects of cultural cooperation will be the focus of special attention of the forum in connection with the ongoing CIS Year of Culture. One of their discussions will be dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Kazakh capital Astana and its experience in the development of cultural institutes," the press service noted.



The CIS Stars of Commonwealth Award ceremony will be held during the forum. Four-time Olympic champion Darya Domracheva will be among the winners this year, Kazinform refers to BelTA.