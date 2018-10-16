Astana to host Conference dedicated to the Great Steppe’s heroes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Scientific and Practical Conference "The Heroes of the Great Steppe" timed to the 320th birth anniversary of Kozhabergen Zhanibekuly, a well-known Kazakh hero of the 18th century, will be held October 19 at the Military History Museum of the National Military Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

The event is aimed at showing the invaluable wealth of the Kazakh history, the fateful significance of the victories of the Kazakh soldiers, the deeds of heroes who defended the Great Steppe.

In addition, as part of the conference, an exhibition dedicated to Kozhabergen Zhanibekuly will open at the National Military Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Admission is free.