Astana to host conference on water resource analytical techniques next week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Geological Survey in coordination with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, JSC "National Company "Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary", U.S. State Department, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the International Science and Technology Center are holding a training workshop entitled "Integrated Water Resource Analytical Techniques and Remote Sensing Applications in Support of Water Resource Assessments in Central Asian Countries" to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from 14 to 18 September, 2015, the press service of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan informs.

This training workshop aims to improve understanding of how to better use the integrated application of remotely sensed information to stream-gauging, both surface water and groundwater, in the Central Asian region. The workshop will demonstrate the application of the most up-to-date remote sensing technology, and it will present results of case studies developed in other regions. These techniques provide a valuable contribution to developing a holistic approach to water resource assessment and management, flood hazards forecasting, and water security on a regional scale.

More than 65 participants from Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Europe, and United States are planning to participate in the training workshop representing their countries or international organizations. Participants will present results of their own case studies. A keynote address entitled "Water Resources Management in a Time of Extremes" will be delivered by Dr. Jerad Bales, Chief Scientist Water Resources, U.S. Geological Survey.

The agenda includes a one-day remote sensing, surface water and groundwater field trip within the Astana region led by Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary and Kazhydromet and a one-day training presented by the U. S. Geological Survey focused on Integrated Water-Resource Analysis of Flood Events and Integrated Water-Resource Analysis of Groundwater Availability.

Also in attendance will be participants from the Partnerships for Enhanced Engagement in Research (PEER) Program. PEER is a USAID initiative, implemented by the US National Academies of Science that supports international research collaborations in USAID priority countries. PEER is supporting 9 researchers from Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan that are examining critical transboundary water resource issues in Central Asia.