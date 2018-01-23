  • kz
    Astana to host EU-Central Asia conference

    19:35, 23 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan announced that the International Conference "25 years of EU-Central Asia relations: from the past to the future" will take place on 22-23 February 2018 at Hilton Astana hotel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The conference will mark the 25th Anniversary of steady cooperation between the EU and Central Asia.

    Besides, there will be the exhibition "Faces of EU-CA Cooperation" and the Reception within the framework of the conference.

     

    Tags:
    Central Asia Astana Events Europe Diplomacy
