Astana to host Eurasian Week Forum

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Week Forum will be held at Astana EXPO-2017 on August 24-26. Participants of the forum are set to discuss pace of development of export potential, free movement of goods, service, capital and workforce, merger of information flows in the EAEU and give consideration to the best technological and business practices.

The Eurasian Week Forum is organized annually by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Eurasian Economic Commission with the support of EAEU heads of government.



The event will be held within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017. The forum will bring together over 2,000 participants from 25 countries who will work on the EAEU development strategy amid global challenges.



Head of the Organizing Committee of the forum Veronika Nikishina claims its program will be jam-packed and interesting both for authorities and businessmen. It will be divided into three parts.



Delegates from the EAEU and EU member states, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Georgia, Egypt, Israel, India, Iran, China, Moldova, Serbia, Singapore, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and South Korea are expected to partake in the forum.