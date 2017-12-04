Astana to host exhibition in memory of Belarusian female prisoners of ALZHIR

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An exhibition and a lecture In memory of Belarusian women - prisoners of ALZHIR will kick off at the ALZHIR Museum in Astana today. The exhibition will be open for visitors 10:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. until December 10.

ALZHIR is a museum and memorial complex of victims of political repressions and totalitarism that opened its doors in 2007. It was President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who suggested honoring the memory of the ALZHIR prisoners and unveiling the museum in Akmola region.