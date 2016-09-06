Astana to host forum of tourism ministers from 150 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Tourism Organization plans to hold a joint conference "Tourism and Energy of Future" in Astana, CEO of Astana EXPO 2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov said today at the 3rd session of the Public Council for EXPO 2017 Organization.

Representatives of at least 100 member-countries of the UNWTO are expected to participate in the forum, Yessimov added.

In turn, Director of the Astana EXPO 2017 Promotion and Tourism Department Allen Chaizhunussov clarified that the Forum will be held in 2017 with the participation of the ministers of tourism of 150 countries.