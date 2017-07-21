Astana to host free jazz concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A concert of jazz music performed by Italian and Kazakh musicians will be held in the square in front of the city administration on July 23 at 8:00pm, Kazinform refers to the capital media center.

On the stage of Astana, Gabriele Buonasorte (saxophone player and composer, Italy), Saverio Federici (drummer, Italy), Yerkebulan Ozhekenov (bass guitarist, Kazakhstan) and Venera Telman (keyboardist, Kazakhstan) will perform the best jazz compositions, as well as reggae and funk songs.

Sponsored by Astana City Administration, the event is organized by the Italian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The concert will be held amid EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

Admission is free.