Astana to host int&#39;l conference ‘Religions against terrorism&#39; on May 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received Head of the Orthodox Church and Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander today, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

The sides mainly discussed the highlights of "The Manifesto: The World. The 21st century" delivered by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 2016 Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, DC. According to Speaker Tokayev, it urges politicians and world community to assume effective measures to stop conflicts that endanger the entire humankind.

Tokayev reminded Metropolitan Alexander of the upcoming international conference "Religion against terrorism" and the 15th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

