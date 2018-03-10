Astana to host int’l conference devoted to Afghanistan women

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's delegation headed by Special Representative for Afghanistan - Ambassador-at-large Stanislav Vassilenko have taken part in the session of the UN Security Council devoted to the situation in Afghanistan, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The members of the Security Council approved the resolution 2405 which contains the assessment of the situation in the country, and which extends the UN Mission mandate on assistance to Afghanistan for the next annual period.

Members of the Security Council gave a high appraisal to the visit of the UNSC members to Afghanistan under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan in January 2018 which allowed to understand the situation in the country on a deeper level. They also noted importance and effectiveness of the debates "Building Regional Partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a Model of Interrelation of Security and Development" organized on January 19 under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan in the UNSC.

In his speech Stanislav Vassilenko stated that political and economic problems and security threats which Afghanistan keeps facing require continuous support from the countries of the region, international community and especially the UNSC. It was emphasized that women alongside with the youth have the central place in the entire cycle of conflict prevention. In this connection, in autumn 2018 Astana, Kazakhstan will host the international conference "Expansion of Opportunities for Women in Afghanistan".

Stanislav Vassilenko also noted that our country has come forward with an initiative to continue education program for Afghanistan citizens with financial support of the European Union and other partners. Within the framework of our educational program which amounts to USD 50 million, during the period 2010-2021 about 1,000 Afghani citizens will study at Kazakhstan universities. At present, the EU is preparing to finance the first stage of the joint project which will be implemented jointly with UN Women and targeted at provision of education for Afghani girls in the universities Kazakhstan.

Stanislav Vassilenko underlined that during the UNSC trip to Afghanistan there were held meetings with all key representatives of Afghanistan authority and the political circles of the country including women's organizations.

Kazakhstan's delegates paid special attention to the so-called triune strategy of exit from conflicts. The strategy provides for interrelations of security and development which implies sustainable development programs to ensure solid peace and security in the country. The second approach is regional. To overcome transborder challenges and threats the countries need to be in close cooperation, because threats and challenges cannot be solved within one state solely. The third principle is "Single UN" which provides for enhancement of coordination and effectiveness of the UN work in the center and in the places.