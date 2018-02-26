Astana to host int'l forum of Muslim scientists of Eurasia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Forum of Muslim scientists of Eurasia will take place in Astana on March 2. The decision to host the forum was made at the regular session of the Council of Uluma of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Directorate's press service.





Supreme Mufti Serikbay kazhy Oraz gave an instruction to hold the event at a high level. A special working group has been established to organize the event.







This will be the first time Kazakhstan hosts the event of such scale. Over 30 delegates from 22 countries of Europe and Central Asia, supreme muftis, religious leaders and heads of Islamic organizations and unions are expected to come to the Kazakh capital.







Reps of Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tatarstan, Azerbaijan, Romania, Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Mongolia and supreme muftis from 18 countries have already confirmed their participation in the upcoming international forum.



