Astana to host meeting of Global Digital Innovation Alliance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Global Digital Innovation Alliance opening ceremony took place in Seoul, the press service of Astana Innovations JSC informs.

The representatives of the leading cities of the U.S., Belgium, Brazil, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Portugal, the Republic of Korea, and Romania participated in the event. Olzhas Sartayev, CEO of Astana Innovations, represented Kazakhstan.

"A new alliance is dictates of the time. The list of the key players includes the top cities of Americas, Singapore, China, Belgium, and Kazakhstan. The remarkable thing is that Astana is on a par with the other cities," said Olzhas Sartayev.

He added that the participation in the event is the opportunity to exchange best practices and a kind of an innovation climate barometer in the context of Kazakhstan's situation.

Head of Astana Innovations emphasized that the new alliance decided to hold a meeting in Astana next year.

It is gratifying to highlight that Astana is well known not only in the global arena but also occupies a certain niche in the development of present-day technologies and innovations, the press service said.