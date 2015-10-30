Astana to host meeting of Plant Quarantine Coordination Council of CIS members

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana will host the regular meeting of the Plant Quarantine Coordination Council of CIS members on October 30, the CIS Executive Committee announced.

The last regular session of the Council took place in Armenia's capital of Yerevan on April 11, 2015. The meeting discussed the phytosanitary conditions in the CIS, as well as the issues of deepening cooperation in the field of phytosanitary between the CIS members. They also agreed to provide mutual support in cases requiring a special approach, Kazinform refers to AKI Press.