Astana to host Model UN Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The opening session of the Model United Nations Conference Central Asia was held today at the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the organizers, the main goal of the project is to establish the first in Kazakhstan and Central Asia Model UN coordination center.

According to Deputy Director of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Amerkhan Rakhimzhanov, in the long term, it is planned to establish a Eurasian hub of youth policy in Astana.

Mr. Rakhimzhanov added that this year, with the support of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, it is planned to hold an international Model United Nations with the participation of representatives of diplomatic missions, UN, and other international organizations, which among other things is thought to serve as a platform to promote Kazakhstan's vision of global problems.

Amerkhan Rakhimzhanov said that he is confident that such a format of public diplomacy will have a positive effect on building a positive peacekeeping image of Kazakhstan among young people, as well as promote the Library of the First President as an important international public discussion platform.

The organizers explained that the Model United Nations is an academic activity in which students can learn about diplomacy, international relations, and the United Nations. It involves and teaches participants researching, public speaking, debating, and writing skills, in addition to critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership abilities