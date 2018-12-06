Astana to host next EAEU summit

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan has today informed on the decision made by the leaders of the EAEU member states to hold the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana in May 2019, coinciding with the 25th Anniversary of the EAEU establishment idea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"At the meeting in narrow format, we considered all the issues of our today's agenda. (...) I would like to inform that it was decided to hold in May next year in Astana the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, timed to the 5th Anniversary of our Union and the 25th Anniversary of the idea of the establishment of our Economic Union," said Sargsyan.



Kazinform earlier reported that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has today suggested holding the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana in May 2019.