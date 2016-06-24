Astana to host next SCO Summit in June 2017 – Nazarbayev

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The next SCO Summit will take place in Astana in June 2017, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has announced it at the enlarged meeting of the SCO heads of state.

“With a great sense of responsibility Kazakhstan assumes a high mission of chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization this year. We intend to continue the large-scale work carried out by the Uzbek side and contribute to the development and strengthening of the Organization, increasing its role and weight in the world,” said Nazarbayev.

The President noted that strengthening of regional security, development of economic cooperation as well as transit and transport potential, deepening of cultural and humanitarian ties are the top priorities of Kazakhstan’s presidency in the Organization.

Upon conclusion of the speech, the Head of State informed that Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the SCO will end with a final summit of the member-countries’ leaders and is scheduled for June 8-9, 2017 in Astana. N.Nazarbayev invited all the attendees of the meeting to Kazakhstan next year.