Astana to host Nuclear Disarmament Conference

ASTANA. KAZNFORM Chairman of Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Secretary-General of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs Paolo Cotta-Ramusino.

During the meeting they discussed the issues of conducting a Pugwash Conference in Kazakhstan in 2017, the Senate press-service reports.

The Senate Speaker informed that Kazakhstan intends to hold this important event at a high professional level.



The Pugwash movement founded in 1957 brings together scholars, political and public figures to work toward peace, disarmament, security and scientific cooperation throughout the world. The movement played an important role in development and adoption of key multilateral treaties for disarmament and security such as Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, Non-Proliferation Treaty, Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, chemical and biological weapons conventions, Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, etc. In 1995 the organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan shares the ideas and values of the Pugwash movement, highly appreciates its role in development and adoption of international treaties for disarmament and security. The desire of the movement members to hold such a meeting in Astana results from the international stature of our country and President Nursultan Nazarbayev who made a factual contribution to saving the mankind from the threat of nuclear war by closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site and renunciation of the world's fourth largest nuclear arsenal.