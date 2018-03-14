Astana to host opening of Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yalla folk rock band will perform in Astana at the concert dedicated to the opening of the Year of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Elorda Aqparat cites the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports.

"People's Artist of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Farrukh Zokirov and Honored Ensemble of Uzbekistan Yalla, People's Artist of Uzbekistan Normumin Sultonov, Samandar Alimov, and Distinguished Artist of Uzbekistan Sevara Nazarkhan will appear at the concert," the news agency says.

The Astana Opera Theatre will host the gala concert on March 15. The concert will feature a poetry event based on poems by Alisher Navoi and Abai Qunanbaiuly. Moreover, Saryarka kui (instrumental musical composition) by Qurmangazy Saghyrbayuly will be performed by the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan. The program will also include a performance of masterpieces of world classical opera and ballet by the Alisher Navoi Theater's soloists and ballet company.

Photo: ampravda.ru