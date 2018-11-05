Astana to host OSCE's 20th Central Asia Media Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM- The 20th Central Asia Media Conference themed The Future of Journalism will be held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent cites Aibek Smadiyarov, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The 20th Central Asian Media Conference of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) themed The Future of Journalism will take place on 7-8 November in Astana. The agenda includes information quality issues, such subject matters as the future of journalism amidst the era of digital transformations, fake news and disinformation, as well as freedom of expression and opinion online," Smadiyarov said.

Nearly 100 people including domestic and foreign journalists, representatives of civil society and academic communities, and international experts will discuss issues related to media freedom in the region.

The Spokesperson for the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry said that OSCE's Central Asia Media Conference is annually hosted by the capital of one of the Central Asian countries.