Astana to host President Cup International Tennis Tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition, the 19th International Tennis Tournament of ATP Challenger and ITF Women's "President's Cup-2017" with a total prize fund of $225,000 will be held in the National Tennis Center of Astana City from July 17 through 23, 2017.

The tournament will be attended by almost 200 tennis players from over 30 countries, including athletes of the world's top 100 rankings. At the tournament, Kazakhstan will be represented by tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin, Andrey Golubev, Dmitry Popko, Alexander Bublik, Anna Danilina and Kamila Kerimbayeva.

The opening of "President's Cup-2017" tournament will be held on July 18 at 10:45am.

Between July 17 and 23, there will be children's tennis tournament "AstanaMasters 12 & under President's Cup" and tournament among amateurs of "AstanaOpen".

The organizer is the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation. Admission is free.