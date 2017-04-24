Astana to host reception in honor of Dimash Kudaibergenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan will host a reception in honor of Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov in Astana this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dostarym (my friends), I am glad to announce that we will host a reception in honor of Dimash Kudaibergenov at the Central Concert Hall in Astana tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. Dimash will come back home after capturing 2nd place in the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer," Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly wrote in a Facebook post.



He also added that the event will be open to the public.



"I cordially invite everyone to the reception. Come and let's greet Dimash together!" Minister Mikhamediuly added.



As a reminder, Kazakhstani crooner Dimash Kudaibergenov took part in the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer and came 2nd in the final with 18.47% of votes.