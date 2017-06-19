Astana to host Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 9th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships and the 15th Junior Asian Championships will be held in Astana from June 24 to 27 as a part of of Expo 2017 International Exhibition, according to the Kazakhstan Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships is a high-profile tournament that takes place once a year. Kazakhstan has been honored to host the continental championship for the fourth time.

Over 150 strongest woman gymnasts from 14 countries of Asia will participate in the competition. About 300 participants of the Asian Championships will visit our country. The athletes will compete for a total of 54 sets of medals.

The spectators, apart from the competitive part of the Asian Championships, will also see the opening ceremony at 7.00pm on June 24.