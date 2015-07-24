Astana to host TED-like #Talks2050 forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana is to host #Talks2050 forum in late July. The event will be held at Multispace co-working office Astana mall on July 25, 2015.

#Talks2050 will be conducted in the form of TED conference. It will be dedicated to the development of the Kazakh capital, its future and residents. The forum is organized by the nationwide movement "Kazakhstan-2050" together with the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan. The first analogous forum took place in the city of Atyrau. There are plans to hold a series of TED-like forums in Atyrau, Astana, Petropavlovsk, Shymkent and Ust Kamenogorsk.